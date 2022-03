Capcom Co., Ltd. this week said it will release Exoprimal to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the PC.

Exoprimal is a third-person online team-based multiplayer title in which users battle waves of dinosaurs.

The main game mode, Dino Survival, includes 5v5 competitive matches to complete objectives before the rival squad.

The final game will include firearm weaponry and defensive options.

It will be sold in 2023.