Xbox Game Pass to drop Kentucky Route Zero

March 8, 2022
Microsoft Corp. this week will release Kentucky Route Zero to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud and PC Game Pass.
Kentucky Route Zero is an adventure title that includes five acts and a cinematic visual style.
It will be released Mar. 10.
