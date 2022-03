Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the Focus Publisher Sale at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select titles in the Focus Home Interactive catalog.

Discounted titles include A Plague Tale: Innocense – Cloud Version, Call of Cthulhu, Curse of the Dead Gods, Farming Simulator 20, SnowRunner, and Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground.

The sale ends Mar. 13.