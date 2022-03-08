Apple updates iPad Air with M1 CPU

Apple Inc. this week updated the iPad Air with the M1 CPU, 5G, and a new front camera.

The new iPad Air with include the M1 chip for up to 60 percent faster performance and up to 2x faster graphics performance.

In addition, the hardware will include a built-in 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, and a 12MP Wide Camera on the back for photos and 4K video.

5G functionality will offer peak speeds of up to 3.5Gbps.

The final product will retain the 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Touch ID, Apple Pencil compatibility, and Magic Keyboard functionality.

The iPad Air will start at $599 and be sold Mar. 18.