The King of Fighters XV No. 29 at Japan retail

Famitsu this month said SNK Corp.’s The King of Fighters XV for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from the Japan.

Between Feb. 21 and Feb. 27, The King of Fighters XV sold 2,101 units to rank as the No. 29 best-selling software in the region.

The King of Fighters XV includes trademark 3v3 fighting. Returning characters include Terry, Mai, Clark, Ralf, King, Leona, Vanessa, Yashiro, Shermie, Chris, Ryo, Robert, Iori, Benimaru, and Kyo.

New mechanics include the Shatter Strike to counter incoming attacks.

New DLC characters including Rock Howard, B. Jenet, and Geese Howard will be sold in 2022.