Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Franchise Hits Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition, Resident Evil 7, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, Capcom Arcade Stadium, Devil May Cry 5, Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle, and Sine Mora EX.

The sale ends Mar. 7.