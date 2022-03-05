Resident Evil 2, 3, 7 to infect PS5, Xbox Series X|S

Capcom Co., Ltd this week said it will release Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7 to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S.

Resident Evil 2, 3, 7 will include ray tracing, high frame rate and 3D audio. PS5 SKUs will add DualSense support for Haptic Feedback and Adaptive Triggers.

Resident Evil 2, 3, 7 PS4 or Xbox One owners can upgrade to the new versions at no cost through the pS4 to digital PS5 upgrade option or Xbox Smart Delivery.

It will be sold in 2022.