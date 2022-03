Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. this week said it will release PAC-MAN MUSEUM+ to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch, and the PC.

PAC-MAN MUSEUM+ will include 14 PAC-MAN titles in which users can earn coins to purchase customization items for the game center.

Titles include PAC-MAN, PAC-ATTACK, PAC-IN-TIME, PAC-MAN BATTLE ROYALE, and PAC-MAN 256.

It will be sold May 27.