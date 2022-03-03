Telefónica to expand Microsoft partnership in gaming

Telefónica this week said it will expand a partnership with Microsoft Corp. as part of an extended agreement of joint initiatives.

The telecommunications company said it plans to increase an existing collaboration in gaming in markets including Spain where last year it announced the launch of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in the territory.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes access to more than 100 games for console, PC, and cloud, Xbox Game Studios titles the same day as release, member discounts and deals, and Xbox Live Gold at €12,99.