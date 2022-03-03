HONOR Magic 4 Series previewed

HONOR this week previewed the HONOR Magic 4 Series.

The HONOR Magic 4 Series includes the HONOR Magic 4 and the HONOR Magic 4 Pro.

The HONOR Magic 4 Series includes the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, HONOR OS Turbo X software, and 10-bit Log 4K video recording at 60FPS.

The HONOR Magic 4 will include a 6.81-inch Dual-Curved Display, 50MP triple camera setup, and 4,800mAh battery with 66W Wired HONOR SuperCharge.

The HONOR Magic 4 Pro includes a 6.81-inch LTPO Quad-Curved Display, 50MP Wide Camera, 50MP Ultra-Wide Camera and 64MP Periscope Telephoto Camera, 4,600mAh battery with 100W Wireless HONOR SuperCharge for a 50 percent charge in 15 minutes.

The HONOR Magic 4 8GB + 265GB SKU will sell at €899, while the HONOR Magic 4 Pro 8GB + 256GB SKU will sell at €1099 in Q2 2022.