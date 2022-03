Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. this week released Babylon’s Fall for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and the PC.

Developed by PlatinumGames, Babylon’s Fall is an online hack-and-slash multiplayer RPG that includes team-based melee combat.

The final game allows each player to equip up to four weapons and will include online co-op functionality for up to four players.

It sells at $59.99.