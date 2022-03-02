The King of Fighters XV PS5 No. 22 in Japan

Famitsu this month said SNK Corp.’s The King of Fighters XV for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 ranked in the top 30 software sales in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Feb. 14 and Feb. 20, The King of Fighters XV PS5 SKU sold 2,414 units to rank at No. 22 in the period.

The King of Fighters XV will trademark 3v3 fighting. Returning characters include Terry, Mai, Clark, Ralf, King, Leona, Vanessa, Yashiro, Shermie, Chris, Ryo, Robert, Iori, Benimaru, and Kyo.

The final game includes the new Shatter Strike mechanic and new DLC teams to be sold in 2022.