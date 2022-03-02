realme GT 2 Pro, realme GT 2 previewed

realme this week previewed the realme GT 2 Pro and the realme GT2.

The realme GT 2 Pro includes a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED flat display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 50MP + 50MP Sony IMX766 dual camera system, 8GB, 128GB storage, 5,000mAh battery with 65W SuperDart charge (100% charge in 30 min.), and Stainless Steel Vapor Cooling System at €749.

Meanwhile, the realme GT 2 includes a 6.62-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 888 5G CPU, Sony IMX OIS 50MP main camera, 8GB, 128GB storage, 5,000mAh battery with 65W SuperDart charge (100% charge in 30 min.), and Stainless Steel Vapor Cooling Plus System at €599.

The realme GT 2 Pro will be sold Mar. 8, while the realme GT 2 will be sold Mar. 15 in Europe.