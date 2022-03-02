Rainbow Six Extraction No. 46 Most Played Xbox title

March 2, 2022

Microsoft Corp. this week said Ubisoft Inc.’s Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One ranked as a Most Played Xbox title.

This week, Rainbow Six Extraction ranked as the No. 46 Most Played Xbox title.

It was released to consoles, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in Feb.

Rainbow Six Extraction is a three-player tactical co-op first-person shooter in which users fend off infected human hosts.

The title includes 12 procedurally generation maps, new gear, new abilities, and 18 Rainbow Six operators.

The final game includes cross-play and cross-save support.


