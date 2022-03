Microsoft Corp. this week released Xbox Live Games with Gold for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One in Mar. 2022.

In Mar. 2022, the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One will offer The Flame in the Flood Mar. 1st to the 31st and Street Power Soccer from Mar. 16th to Apr. 15th.

The Xbox One through Backward Compatibility will offer Sacred 2 Fallen Angel from Mar. 1st to Mar. 15th and Spongebob Truth or Square from Mar. 16th to the 31st.