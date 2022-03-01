TCL to deploy five new phones in 30 Series

TCL this week announced five new smartphones in the 30 Series.

New devices include the TCL 30 5G, TCL 30+, TCL 30, TCL 30 SE, and TCL 30 E. All phones feature a 50MP triple camera, while the TCL 30 E incorporates a dual camera setup with 50MP main lens. The TCL 30 5G and TCL 30+ include an ultra-wide front camera.

The TCL 30 5G, TCL 30+, and TCL 30 feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen, while the TCL 30 SE and 30 E include a 6.52-inch mini-notch display. All phones include TCL’s trademark NXTVISION technology.

The TCL 30 5G, TCL 30+, and TCL 30 come with 5,100mAh batteries and 18W charging, while the TCL 30 SE and TCL 30 E include 5,000mAh batteries.

The TCL 30+, 30, and 30 SE are available now in Europe and sell at €199, €179, and €149, respectively. The TCL 30 5G and the TCL 30 E will be sold in Europe in Apr. at €249 and €139, respectively.