PS Plus PS5, PS4 PSN Mar. 2022 games deploy

Sony Corp. this week released PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 titles for PlayStation Plus members to be released to the PlayStation Network division.

PS Plus titles for Mar. 2022 include Ghostrunner (PS5), Ark: Survival Evolved (PS4), Team Sonic Racing (PS4) and Ghost of Tsushima Legends (PS5, PS4).

Titles will be available between Mar. 1 to Apr. 4.

The PlayStation Plus membership offers discounted games, cloud saves, automatic game updates, early access to beta programs, and the Instant Game Collection.