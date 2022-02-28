Samsung previews Galaxy Book 2 Pro Series

Samsung Co., Ltd. this week previewed the Galaxy Book 2 Pro Series.

The Galaxy Book 2 Pro Series include the Galaxy Book 2 Pro and the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360. Both will be sold in 13.3-inch or 15.6-inch models and include 12-Gen Intel Core CPU chipsets.

In addition, the notebooks will include Wi-Fi 6E, 1080p camera with Auto framing, 65W charger and up to 21 hours of video playback.

The Galaxy Book 2 Pro will include an AMOLED display, Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and optional Intel Arc graphics starting at $1,049.99. The Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 will include a Super AMOLED display and Intel Iris Xe graphics, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and S Pen functionality starting at $1,249.99.

The Galaxy Book 2 Pro Series will be sold in Apr.