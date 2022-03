POCO this week announced the POCO X4 Pro 5G and the POCO M4 Pro.

The POCO X4 Pro 5G includes a 6.67-inch 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, Snapdragon 695 chipset, 108MP main camera (a first for POCO smartphones), 5,000mAh battery with 67W turbo charging at €269 to €319 in early bird pricing.

Meanwhile the POCO M4 Pro includes a 6.43-inch 90Hz FHD+ display, 64MP triple camera, 5,000mAh battery with 33W Pro fast charging at €179 to €229 in early bird pricing.

Both will be sold Mar. 2.