Oppo to deploy Find X5 Series

Oppo this month announced the Find X5 Series which includes two flagship devices that use a proprietary image processor.

The Oppo Find X5 Pro includes the MariSilicon X image processing chip and two 50MP IMX766 sensors by Sony Corp., 4K Ultra Night Video, 120Hz display, 5G performance and 80W fast charging.

In addition, it sports a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU.

The Oppo Find 5X includes the same dual IMX766 camera system powered by MariSilicon X and 80W fast charging, but paired with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and a 6.55-inch curved AMOLED display.

The Oppo Find X5 Pro will be sold Mar. 14 at €1299 and the Oppo Find X5 will be sold Mar. 14 at €999.