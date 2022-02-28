Gran Turismo 7 to drift PS5, PS4 this week

Sony Corp. this week will release Gran Turismo 7 for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Gran Turismo 7 will include the GT Simulation Mode, more than 420 vehicles, and over 90 track routes in dynamic weather conditions.

The PS5 SKU will support ray-tracing, 4K resolution, HDR, 3D audio support and a targeted 60 frame-per-second graphics fidelity.

In addition, adaptive triggers will relay brake pedal weight sensitivity and haptic feedback will relay road surface variations.

The final game will include online play for up to 20 users.

It will be sold Mar. 4.