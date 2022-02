Sony Corp. this week is holding the Big in Japan Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Scarlet Nexus, Shadow of the Colossus, Judgment, Legend of Mana, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III, Record of Lodoss War -Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth-, The King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match, and Onimusha: Warlords.

The sale ends Mar. 9.