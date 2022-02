The Pokémon Company this week announced Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch.

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet is an all-new entry in the franchise to include open-world gameplay and three new starter Pokémon – Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

The final game will be sold in late 2022.