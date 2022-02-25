TCL 30 XE 5G drops to T-Mobile

TCL this week released the TLC 30XE 5G to T-Mobile.

The TCL 30 XE 5G is a budget 5G device that includes a 6.52-inch 720p 90Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 700 CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and 4,500mAh battery.

The three-camera rear setup includes a 13MP main camera, 2MP depth camera, and 2MP macro sensor. The front camera includes a center 8MP sensor. Video functionality is maxed out at 1080P / 30FPS.

The final product includes 18W fast charging, fingerprint sensor, and a handy 3.5mm headphone jack.

It sells at $198.00 at T-Mobile and at $199.99 at Metro by T-Mobile.