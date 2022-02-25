Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition No. 14 at UK retail

GfK Chart-Track this week said Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and the PC ranked as a top software title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Feb. 19, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition ranked as the No. 14 boxed software in the All Formats Chart.

It ranked at No. 6 the week prior.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition includes Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas with enhanced lighting, environmental upgrades, high-resolution textures, and GTA V-style controls and targeting.