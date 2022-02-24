Call of Duty Vanguard No. 7 at UK retail

GfK Chart-Track this week said Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Call of Duty: Vanguard for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, and Xbox One ranked as a top-selling software in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Feb. 19, Call of Duty Vanguard ranked as the No. 7 best-selling boxed software title in the All Formats Chart.

It ranked at No. 10 the week prior.

Developed by Sledgehammer Studios, Call of Duty: Vanguard includes battles from World War II across the Easter and Western Fronts of Europe, the Pacific, and North Africa.

The multiplayer component includes 16 6v6 maps, four 2v2 maps, WWII loadouts, and a new Zombies experience from Treyarch Studios.

The final game includes Call of Duty: Warzone integration.