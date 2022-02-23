PS5 PSVR2 headset previewed

Sony Corp. this week previewed the PlayStation VR2 headset for the PlayStation 5.

The PSVR2 headset includes a white rounded chassis that features an adjustable scope, stereo headphone jack, integrated ventilation, and a built-in motor for headset feedback.

The company said the design is slimmer and weighs less than the prior PlayStation VR headset.

The next-gen controller will include left and right analog sticks, face buttons, and triggers.

The controller incorporates technology from the DualSense controller including Adaptive triggers, Haptic feedback, in addition to finger touch detection and tracking.

The next-gen VR system will include enhanced resolution, field of view, tracking and input. It will connect to the PS5 via a single cord.