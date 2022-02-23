Capcom Fighting Collection to bout PS4, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC

Capcom Co., Ltd. this week said it will release Capcom Fighting Collection for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch and the PC.

Capcom Fighting Collection will include Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors, Night Warriors: Darkstalkers’ Revenge, Vampire Savior: The Lord of Vampire, Vampire Hunter 2: Darkstalkers’ Revenge and Vampire Savior 2: The Lord of Vampire, Red Earth, Hyper Street Fighter II: The Anniversary Edition, Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo, Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix, and Cyberbots: Fullmetal Madness.

The final game will include online multiplayer functionality, online rollback net code, Training Mode, Museum, and Music Player.

It will be released June 24.