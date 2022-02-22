The King of Fighters XV No. 30 at UK retail

GfK Chart-Track this week said SNK Corp.’s The King of Fighters XV for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the PC ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Feb. 19, The King of Fighters XV ranked as the No. 30 best-selling boxed software in the All Formats Chart.

The King of Fighters XV includes trademark 3v3 fighting. Returning characters include Terry, Mai, Clark, Ralf, King, Leona, Vanessa, Yashiro, Shermie, Chris, Ryo, Robert, Iori, Benimaru, and Kyo.

New mechanics include the Shatter Strike to counter incoming attacks.

New DLC characters including Rock Howard, B. Jenet, and Geese Howard will be sold in 2022.