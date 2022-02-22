Street Fighter 6 previewed

February 22, 2022

Capcom Co., Ltd. this week previewed Street Fighter 6, the next installment in the fighting franchise.

A teaser trailer includes Luke and Ryu.

More information about Street Fighter 6 will be released this summer.


