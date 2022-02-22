Rainbow Six Extraction deploys Spillover Event

Ubisoft Inc. this week released the Spillover Event to Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and the PC.

The Spillover Event is a limited time Crisis Event in which REACT operators must plant canisters at strategic locations and defend them against enemies.

Rewards include the Auto Turret and the Desert Kingsnake outfit.

In addition, new operator Zofia is available to download at no cost.

Rainbow Six Extraction is a new three-player tactical co-op first-person shooter in which users fend off infected human hosts.

The title includes 12 procedurally generation maps, new gear, new abilities, and 18 Rainbow Six operators.

The final game includes cross-play and cross-save support.