Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Publisher Spotlight Series Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include Cyberpunk 2077, The Ascent, Overcooked! All You Can Eat, Serious Sam 4, Golf With Your Friends, Hotline Miami Collection, Hotshot Racing, Moving Out, and RiMS Racing.

The sale ends Feb. 28.