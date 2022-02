Nintendo Co., Ltd. this month said The Pokémon Company’s Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl for the Nintendo Switch ranked has sold 13.97 million units to date.

The sales figure is as of Dec. 31, 2001.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl includes new 3D graphics, the original story, and original towns and routes.

Pokémon include Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup. Legendary Pokémon include Dialga and Palkia.