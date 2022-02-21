PC Game Pass to drop Roboquest

NEWSPC

Written by:

February 21, 2022

Microsoft Corp. this week will release Roboquest to PC Game Pass.

Roboquest is a FPS title in which the user battles against deadly robots.

The final game includes upgrades, abilities, and customizations.

It will be released Feb. 22.


Previous Story:
Elden Ring to trek PS5, Xbox, PC this week
Next Story:
Xbox Game Pass titles to leave service Feb. 28

Comments are closed.