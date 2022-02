Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the 2K Publisher Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include NBA 2K22, PGA TOUR 2K21, Borderlands 3, BioShock: The Collection, NBA 2K Playgrounds 2, Civilization VI, WWE 2K Battlegrounds, and XCOM 2 Collection.

The sale ends Feb. 21.