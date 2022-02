Sony Corp. this week is holding the Games Under $20 for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select PS5 and PS4 titles to under $20.

Discounted titles include Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition, Metro Exodus, Resident Evil 6, The Division 2 – Warlords of New York, Burnout Paradise, Watch Dogs: Legion, Wreckfest, Everybody’s Golf, Metal Slug XX, and Mega Man Legacy Collection.

The sale ends Mar. 2.