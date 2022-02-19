Best Buy holds PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch President’s Day Sale

Best Buy Co. Inc. this week is holding the ‘President’s Day Sale‘ for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch, and the PC.

The sale discounts select video game software and peripherals.

Advertised products include Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, NBA 2K22, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Guardians of the Galaxy, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, FIFA 22, Back 4 Blood, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, Demon’s Souls, Far Cry 6, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal Xbox Headphones, Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory, and the Microsoft Stereo Headset.

The sale ends Feb. 21.