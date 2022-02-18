The King of Fighters XV bouts PS5, PS4, Xbox, PC

SNK Corp. this week released The King of Fighters XV for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the PC.

The King of Fighters XV will trademark 3v3 fighting. Returning characters include Terry, Mai, Clark, Ralf, King, Leona, Vanessa, Yashiro, Shermie, Chris, Ryo, Robert, Iori, Benimaru, and Kyo. It will be sold Feb. 17, 2022.

The Deluxe Edition includes DLC for six future characters.

Early purchase bonuses include the KOF XV DLC Costume GAROU: MotW TERRY and CLASSIC LEONA.