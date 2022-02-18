PSN holds PS5, PS4 Planet of the Discounts Sale

Sony Corp. this week is holding the Planet of the Discounts Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 70 percent.

Discounted titles include Demon’s Souls, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, Cyberpunk 2077, Resident Evil Village, Hitman 3 – Standard Edition, FIFA 22, Aliens: Fireteam Elite, Deathloop Deluxe Edition, Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Death Stranding Director’s Cut, and Rainbow Six Extraction.

The sale ends Mar. 2.