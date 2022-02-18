Nintendo Switch No. 3 console in Jan. 2022

NPD Group Inc. this week said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as the No. 3 console at U.S. retail in Jan. 2022.

For the month, the Nintendo Switch ranked as the No. 3 console in both dollar and unit sales.

For Q3 ending Dec. 31, Nintendo recorded a $2.27 billion operating profit, an increase of 10 percent due to strong demand for the Nintendo Switch OLED Model.

Nintendo sold 10.67 million Nintendo Switch units in the quarter. It has sold 103.54 million Nintendo Switch units to date passing the Wii which sold 101.63 million units in lifetime sales.

It expects to sell 23 million units for the fiscal year ending Mar. 31, down from a prior forecast of 24 million units due to a global chip component shortage.

Nintendo Switch software sales totaled 85.41 million units in Q3. It has sold 766.41 million Nintendo Switch software units to date.