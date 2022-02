Microsoft Corp. this week is holding Start Your Engines Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include F1 2021, Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition, WRC 20 FIA World Rally Championship, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, art of rally, RIDE, and TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2.

The sale ends Feb. 21.