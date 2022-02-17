Nintendo eShop Wii U, 3DS to be discontinued

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week said it will discontinue the Nintendo eShop division for the Wii U and the Nintendo 3DS.

In late Mar. 2023., customers will be unable to make purchases at the Nintendo eShop for the Wii U or Nintendo 3DS.

As of May 23, 2022, customers cannot use a credit card to add funds to the Nintendo eShop account for the Wii U or Nintendo 3DS.

As of Aug. 29, 2022, customers cannot use a Nintendo eShop Card to add funds to the account.

Nintendo said users can still redownloaded titles, DLC, and receive software updates for the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS for the foreseeable future.