Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection PS5 No. 16 PSN download

Sony Corp. this month said Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection to the PlayStation 5 ranked as a top download at the PlayStation Network division in Jan.

For the month, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection ranked as the No. 16 PS5 PSN download in the U.S. and Canada.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection includes Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy remastered for the PS5.

New features include DualSense Wireless Controller functionality, fast loading, 3D Audio, Fidelity Mode at 4K/30FPS, Performance Mode at 60FPS, and Performance+ Mode at 1080p/120FPS.