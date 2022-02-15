Xbox No. 2 hardware in Jan.

NPD Group Inc. this month said Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S ranked as the No. 2 video game hardware in the latest domestic retail data.

For the month of Jan., the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S ranked as the No. 2 best-selling video game hardware in both units and dollar sales.

Microsoft Q2 gaming revenue increased eight percent to $5.43 billion from the year prior.

In addition, Xbox Content and Services revenue increased 10 percent due to growth in Xbox Game Pass subscriptions offset by declines in third-party titles compared to the year prior.

Finally, Xbox hardware revenue increased four percent from the year prior due to demand for the Xbox Series X|S.