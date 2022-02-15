Rainbow Six Extraction No. 9 in Jan. sales

NPD Group Inc. this month said Ubisoft Inc.’s Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and the PC ranked as a top-selling software title in the latest domestic retail data.

For the month of Jan., Rainbow Six Extraction ranked as the No. 9 best-selling software based on dollar sales.

Rainbow Six Extraction is a three-player tactical co-op first-person shooter in which users fend off infected human hosts.

The title includes 12 procedurally generation maps, new gear, new abilities, and 18 Rainbow Six operators.

The final game includes cross-play and cross-save support.