Rainbow Six Extraction No. 9 in Jan. sales

BUSINESSPCPLAYSTATION 4PLAYSTATION 5XBOX ONEXBOX SERIES X|S

Written by:

February 15, 2022

NPD Group Inc. this month said Ubisoft Inc.’s Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and the PC ranked as a top-selling software title in the latest domestic retail data.

For the month of Jan., Rainbow Six Extraction ranked as the No. 9 best-selling software based on dollar sales.

Rainbow Six Extraction is a three-player tactical co-op first-person shooter in which users fend off infected human hosts.

The title includes 12 procedurally generation maps, new gear, new abilities, and 18 Rainbow Six operators.

The final game includes cross-play and cross-save support.


Previous Story:
Pokémon Legends Arceus No. 1 at U.S. retail
Next Story:
Cyberpunk 2077 PS5, Xbox Next-Gen Update deploys

Comments are closed.