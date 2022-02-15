Pokémon Legends Arceus No. 1 at U.S. retail

NPD Group Inc. this month said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Pokémon Legends: Arceus for the Nintendo Switch ranked as the top-selling software in the latest domestic retail data.

For the month of Jan., Pokémon Legends Arceus ranked as the No. 1 best-selling software title based on dollar sales.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is a turn-based RPG to include new action and RPG elements.

In the title, the user must catch, survey and research wild Pokémon in long-gone era of the Sinnoh region and complete the region’s first Pokédex.

The title sold 6.5 million units in the first week of release.