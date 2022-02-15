Cyberpunk 2077 PS5, Xbox Next-Gen Update deploys

CD PROJEKT RED this week released the Next-Gen Update to Cyberpunk 2077 for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S.

Patch 1.5 includes Performance Mode for the PS5 and Xbox Series X for 60FPS and 4K resolution, and Ray Tracing Mode for 30FPS, 4K resolution, and local shadows.

In addition, the PS5 version includes support for the DualSense Controller adaptive triggers and haptic feedback.

The Xbox Series S version defaults to Performance Mode which includes 30FPS and 1440p resolution.

Finally, Patch 1.5 includes new weapons, additional apartments for V, hairdressing mirror, rebalance of gameplay, economy and loot systems, ray-traced local shadows, visual quality improvements, spatial audio, and improved crowd reactions.

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world RPG set in the metropolis Night City. The title includes V, a hired gun who receives his first contract.

Character customization includes cyberware, skill set, and playstyle.