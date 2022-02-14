Rainbow Six Extraction PS5 No. 6 PSN download

Sony Corp. this week said Ubisoft Inc.’s Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction for the PlayStation 5 ranked as a top download title at the PlayStation Network in Jan.

For the month, Rainbow Six Extraction ranked as the No. 6 PS5 PSN download in the U.S. and Canada.

Rainbow Six Extraction is a new three-player tactical co-op first-person shooter in which users fend off infected human hosts.

The title includes 12 procedurally generation maps, new gear, new abilities, and 18 Rainbow Six operators.

The final game includes cross-play and cross-save support.

Finally, the title totaled more than three million users in its first week of release.