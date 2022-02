Sony Corp. this week is holding the Add-On Deals Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The Add-On Deals discounts select DLC by up to 50 percent.

Discounted DLC include Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps, Lost Judgment Season Pass, Overcooked! 2 – Season Pass, Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition Upgrade, Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season Pass, Sakura Wars Deluxe Add-on Bundle, and Yakuza Kiwami 2: Clan Creator Bundle.

The sale ends Feb. 23.