Xbox Series X|S sells 5,990 units in Japan Feb. 6 data

February 12, 2022

Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S ranked as the No. 3 best-selling video game hardware in the latest retail data from Japan.

Famitsu this week said the Xbox Series X|S sold 5,990 units to rank as the No. 3 best-selling hardware between Jan. 31 and Feb. 6.

For the week, the Xbox Series X sold 3,071 units and the Xbox Series S sold 2,919 units.

It sold 1,696 units the week prior.

Microsoft Q2 gaming revenue increased eight percent to $5.43 billion from the year prior.

In addition, Xbox Content and Services revenue increased 10 percent due to growth in Xbox Game Pass subscriptions offset by declines in third-party titles compared to the year prior.

Finally, Xbox hardware revenue increased four percent from the year prior due to demand for the Xbox Series X|S.


